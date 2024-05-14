UK: AFM Kettering raises £120,000 for own church project; Diaspora Insurance scheme backs effort

Spread This News

By Diaspora Correspondent

UK: The AFM Kettering branch has raised more than £120,000 towards the acquisition of its own building, a project Pastor Ivennie Matika described as “a huge challenge” but insisted that “we are excited because we are overcomers”.

The project was particularly important in an environment where “church buildings are being demolished by property developers who are building houses and also those who are turning them into pubs and nightclubs”, Pastor Matika explained.

Part of Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) International UK, the Kettering assembly launched the fundraising project “with just 40 hymn books” in 2018.

“We were moving from building to building and, when you’re renting sometimes the landlord may not be happy with the behaviour of our children and, before you know it, they give you a notice,” explained the project director.

A fundraising dinner recently held in the market and industrial town raised about £18,000, bringing the project nearer to its target of £150,000.

The Assembly has established a group scheme with UK-based risk solutions leader, Diaspora Insurance, which was specially designed to support the fundraising initiative.

The company's Channels Director Mr Edwin Tsvere

Meanwhile, Pastor Matika said the project was informed by a realisation that “if the church is going to live beyond us, then it must have its own building”.

“It (the project) also came from the realisation that our children do not have a place of their own which they can call home in terms of facilities,” he said.

“So, we are rising as a generation and saying we have a responsibility; we refuse to just complain.

“We take the stance that we are going to make a difference and make a contribution that is going to impact generations coming after us.”

