UK: All set Zim Achievers Awards this Saturday

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

All is set for the 11th edition of the UK Zimbabwe Achievers (ZAA) which will be held in Birmingham this weekend.

Honours will be handed out to outstanding individuals and organisations from different fields of expertise during the dinner gala.

The event is set for Saturday at the Holiday Inn in Birmingham.

ZAA UK Country Director, Sakhile Khanye, said they are happy with preparations for the event.

“On Saturday, all roads lead to Holiday Inn for our 11th Awards ceremony in the UK, celebrating high achievers in our society,” Khanye said in a statement.

“We are excited to be celebrating with the leading lights making a change in our communities and beyond.

“Everything is in place, the response during the nomination and voting process has been outstanding and all that is left is for us to paint the town red in true celebratory fashion on the 28th.”

She added; “We send our congratulations to all the nominees and thank all our partners and stakeholders who annually keep the vision going.

“ZAA continues to grow and we are excited to hold it down here in Birmingham with out compatriots.”

Model Amanda Nkomo and Daks will be hosting the black tie event while entertainment will be provided by stand-up comedian King Kandoro, singer Icey Stanley as well as DJ Fistoz and Dj Mli.

NOMINIEES:

Business of the year

C – lashes, Bespoke events, Just James, Billies and Tong

Male entrepreneur of the year

Tanaka Karumazondo, Thabo Nhlangano, Admire Mudangwe, Sasha Jameson

Female entrepreneur

Tariro Magombo, Usebia Muzondo, Juliana Jonathan, Taffy event planner

Professional of the year

Admire Mudangwe, Bothwell Kabayira, Dr Samuel Chindaro, Paida Matemachani, Ruth Dhliwayo

Innovator of the year

Codilia Gapare, William Sachiti, Ishmael Tsakatsa

Community and Sports Awards

Community Champion, Berita Muzondo, Patience Ndebele Omijie, Korrine Sky, Honourable Charity ,Mavis Fundirwa

Community organisation

Power of the mind, Inspire women and Children Foundation, Put a smile on a child, Ladies of Ireland, Women of Valour

Cultural ambassador

Tsungi Tsikirai, Sisa Senkosi, Ndebele Qho, Evans Marlo, Ivor Moyo

Young achiever of the year

Munashe Chitsa, Tadii G, Mudie da don, Cakes by Ruva

Sports personality of the year

Musa King Mufasa, Stembile Chitiva, Taku Masawi, Tnyoni

Event of the year

Amafest, The Kings of Amapiano tour, Zimfest, AmapianoChella

Breakthrough newcomer of the year

Dj Skay, Sunshine Ndebele, Angie Khuphe, Annatoria

Entertainment Awards

People’s choice award

Nceku, Kuda Kash, Aaron Manatsa, Lem Queens

Dj of the year award

Dj Mixolis, Dj Skay, Dj Tinashe, Dj Fistoz, Dj Mel

Outstanding achievement in music male

Chief Chino, Nego true, S1mba, Yxng Prodigy Official, Official Just Kyng

Outstanding achievement in music – female

Annatoria, Vimbai Rose, Maxine, Sharon Manatsa, Hazel Mak music, Just Chenai

Arts promoter of the year

Kings of amapiano, Grill yard, True Wave, Stellah entertainement

Zim Achievers Lifestyle Awards

Female personality

Miss Angel, Neo the dj, Love Mavunga, Selma Zoe

Male personality of the year

Munya Chawawa, Dj Khandacool, Nceku, Charlie Kay, MC Kuda zvinhu

Zim based influencer of the year

Mgcini Moyo (Byo memes), Official Becky, Shacky Timburwa, Miss V Candy, Asaph, Ishmael Tsakatsa

Zim UK based influencer of the year

Vee Kativhu, Dj Mel, Thandie, Misfay

Outstanding achievement in fashion

Mazza apparel, Loves African Creations, Ankara by Ane, Svosva

Media Outlet of the year

Ear ground, Cava de culture, Pie Radio, Kade Magazine

Restaurant of the year

Imuli, Restaurant 263, Ekhaya, Bantu

Makeup artist of the year

Amaona Creative, Miss Evelyn, Beauty with Taffy, Coco B lovers, Kristabelle Makeup