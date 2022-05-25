UK: All set Zim Achievers Awards this Saturday

By Lisa Nyanhongo
All is set for the 11th edition of the UK Zimbabwe Achievers (ZAA) which will be held in Birmingham this weekend.
Honours will be handed out to outstanding individuals and organisations from different fields of expertise during the dinner gala.
The event is set for Saturday at the Holiday Inn in Birmingham.
ZAA UK Country Director, Sakhile Khanye, said they are happy with preparations for the event.
“On Saturday, all roads lead to Holiday Inn for our 11th Awards ceremony in the UK, celebrating high achievers in our society,” Khanye said in a statement.
“We are excited to be celebrating with the leading lights making a change in our communities and beyond.
“Everything is in place, the response during the nomination and voting process has been outstanding and all that is left is for us to paint the town red in true celebratory fashion on the 28th.”
She added; “We send our congratulations to all the nominees and thank all our partners and stakeholders who annually keep the vision going.
“ZAA continues to grow and we are excited to hold it down here in Birmingham with out compatriots.”
Model Amanda Nkomo and Daks will be hosting the black tie event while entertainment will be provided by stand-up comedian King Kandoro, singer Icey Stanley as well as DJ Fistoz and Dj Mli.
NOMINIEES:
Business of the year
C – lashes, Bespoke events, Just James, Billies and Tong
Male entrepreneur of the year
Tanaka Karumazondo, Thabo Nhlangano, Admire Mudangwe, Sasha Jameson
Female entrepreneur
Tariro Magombo, Usebia Muzondo, Juliana Jonathan, Taffy event planner
Professional of the year
Admire Mudangwe, Bothwell Kabayira, Dr Samuel Chindaro, Paida Matemachani, Ruth Dhliwayo
Innovator of the year
Codilia Gapare, William Sachiti, Ishmael Tsakatsa
Community and Sports Awards
Community Champion, Berita Muzondo, Patience Ndebele Omijie, Korrine Sky, Honourable Charity ,Mavis Fundirwa
Community organisation
Power of the mind, Inspire women and Children Foundation, Put a smile on a child, Ladies of Ireland, Women of Valour
Cultural ambassador
Tsungi Tsikirai, Sisa Senkosi, Ndebele Qho, Evans Marlo, Ivor Moyo
Young achiever of the year
Munashe Chitsa, Tadii G, Mudie da don, Cakes by Ruva
Sports personality of the year
Musa King Mufasa, Stembile Chitiva, Taku Masawi, Tnyoni
Event of the year
Amafest, The Kings of Amapiano tour, Zimfest, AmapianoChella
Breakthrough newcomer of the year
Dj Skay, Sunshine Ndebele, Angie Khuphe, Annatoria
Entertainment Awards
People’s choice award
Nceku, Kuda Kash, Aaron Manatsa, Lem Queens
Dj of the year award
Dj Mixolis, Dj Skay, Dj Tinashe, Dj Fistoz, Dj Mel
Outstanding achievement in music male
Chief Chino, Nego true, S1mba, Yxng Prodigy Official, Official Just Kyng
Outstanding achievement in music – female
Annatoria, Vimbai Rose, Maxine, Sharon Manatsa, Hazel Mak music, Just Chenai
Arts promoter of the year
Kings of amapiano, Grill yard, True Wave, Stellah entertainement
Zim Achievers Lifestyle Awards
Female personality
Miss Angel, Neo the dj, Love Mavunga, Selma Zoe
Male personality of the year
Munya Chawawa, Dj Khandacool, Nceku, Charlie Kay, MC Kuda zvinhu
Zim based influencer of the year
Mgcini Moyo (Byo memes), Official Becky, Shacky Timburwa, Miss V Candy, Asaph, Ishmael Tsakatsa
Zim UK based influencer of the year
Vee Kativhu, Dj Mel, Thandie, Misfay
Outstanding achievement in fashion
Mazza apparel, Loves African Creations, Ankara by Ane, Svosva
Media Outlet of the year
Ear ground, Cava de culture, Pie Radio, Kade Magazine
Restaurant of the year
Imuli, Restaurant 263, Ekhaya, Bantu
Makeup artist of the year
Amaona Creative, Miss Evelyn, Beauty with Taffy, Coco B lovers, Kristabelle Makeup