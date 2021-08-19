UK Ambassador Personally Processing visas in Kabul

He has been praised for putting his own evacuation plans on hold, with people including the leader of the UK’s Labour party, Sir Keir Starmer thanking him for staying behind to help.

Sir Laurie, who only took up his position as Ambassador in June, said on Wednesday that his team was working on the basis that they have “days not weeks” to get British nationals and Afghan’s who worked with the UK’s armed forces to safety.

While several countries have already evacuated their embassy staff, Bristow joined the French and American Ambassadors, who have also remained at Kabul airport.