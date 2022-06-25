UK: Andy Rinomhota joins Cardiff City; midfielder signs three-year deal

Spread This News

By UK Agencies

WALES: Cardiff City have confirmed the signing of Reading midfielder Andy Rinomhota on a three-year deal.

The Bluebirds have now made nine signings and have worked extremely quickly to fill the inevitable void which has been left by the departure of so many out-of-contract players.

Rinomhota, 25, becomes the second central midfielder player to link up with the Bluebirds, joining Ebou Adams who was City’s first signing of the window.

The arrives in the Welsh capital from fellow Sky Bet Championship side Reading, with whom he has spent the past seven years.

The combative midfielder made his debut for the Royals in 2017, and featured on 139 occasions for the club in total, scoring four goals.

An energetic presence in the centre of the park, Rinomhota enjoyed a particularly strong Championship campaign in 2018/19, picking up Reading’s Player of the Season Award.

After training with his new teammates for the first time, Andy said: “I spoke with the manager, and I liked his ideas and his plans moving forward.

“His ambitions were in line with mine, and the philosophy he wants to play with suits my style of football.

“The club has a good history and a good reputation. Everybody has been very welcoming and helpful, and they seem like a good group of lads. It should be easy to settle in.

“I’m a midfield player. I would say that I’m box-to-box, but I can sit and be more defensive as well, because I like to break up play.

“I like to drive with the ball, get past players, and make runs behind the striker. I’m looking to do a bit of everything, and hopefully I can implement my style in this team.”

Cardiff City boss Steve Morison commented: “He’s a top player, and he wanted to come and play for us. He had a tough year last year with a couple of injuries, but before that he played two 40+ game seasons.

“He was a top player for Reading. We’ll manage him right, and we hope to get 40 top quality games out of him this year.

“Nobody is guaranteed a starting spot. Everybody will be looking over their shoulders and fighting for their place.

“I’m really pleased, because for me, competition breeds winners, and it brings that little bit extra on the pitch.”

It is understood that Reading offered the player a new deal, with Stoke City and QPR also credited with interest in his signature. However Cardiff were able to get a deal over the line in a position in which they desperately needed bolstering.