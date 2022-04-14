IMAGES: Artists arrive for UK SAMA Festival; promise unforgettable shows

Spread This News

By UK Correspondent

LONDON: All the artists headlining the Diaspora Insurance UK SAMA Festival have arrived in the country ahead of the weekend shows.

The exciting bill includes Zimdancehall superstar Winky D, sungura maestro Alick Macheso, Nox Guni, Mambo Dhuterere, Jah Signal as well as Baba Harare and Selmor Mtukudzi.

All the artists had arrived in UK by Wednesday and attended a press conference in Bedford with the exception of Macheso who was represented by members of his band.

The first concert is scheduled for the Athena in Leicester on Friday, followed by a family show at the prestigious O2 Indigo in London on Sunday.

Below are some images from the Bedford press conference;