UK: Barrow’s latest recruit David Moyo won’t be involved in Carabao Cup

Spread This News

By cumbriacrack.com

CUMBRIA: Barrow’s latest recruit, centre-forward David Moyo won’t be involved in tonight’s Carabao Cup tie at Blackpool.

The Bluebirds must now wait for international clearance – which can be notoriously slow – for the 27-year-old Zimbabwe international who has been playing in Scotland.

After impressing in training for the first couple weeks of the season, Moyo has now put pen to paper and signed a one year deal with Barrow who have won both their opening League Two games by 3-2.

Moyo scored nine goals in 38 appearances in the Scottish Championship for Hamilton Academical last campaign, and also contributed with three assists.

He had started his career with Northampton Town, making his professional debut against Bradford City in the FA Cup. The striker has been capped five times for his country, being selected most recently for African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

He joined Hamilton in 2019 and signed a new three-year deal with The Accies in 2020, but left the club this summer, reaching an agreement with the Scottish side to seek a new challenge and a move to the EFL.

Meanwhile Blackpool manager Michael Appleton has said his squad players will get a chance to impress against the south Cumbrians tonight.

The Seasiders will want to improve on a woeful first half display against Stoke City on Saturday, on their way to a 2-0 defeat and would want to build confidence against League Two opposition.

But they have history of slipping up through taking the opposition lightly as they have suffered defeats to Boreham Wood and Macclesfield in recent seasons in cup competitions.