UK based Access Forex Launches Investment Centred Remittance System

By Leopold Munhende

ACCESS Forex has launched a payment service, Paytumi, which will allow Zimbabweans in the diaspora to pay for goods and service that will be delivered on their doorstep.

This according to company managing director Senziwani Sikhosana will remove the risk accompanied by relatives who act as middlemen on projects of those in the diaspora.

Speaking upon its launch Sikhosana said a key goal for Paytumi was to channel diaspora remittances towards savings and investments for those that are still out of the country.

“The broader goal Access Forex hopes to achieve with this strategy is to ensure that remittance funds are used for the intended purpose which is to improve the quality of life of recipients, and migrant families living abroad in a sustainable way,” said Sikhosana.

“People sending money from the diaspora have goals they are trying to achieve, Paytumi will help them do that without the stress of having to deal with middlemen on the Zimbabwe end.”

The system caters for construction, farming, groceries and other products.

Lobels Zimbabwe has already partnered with Access Forex for purchase of its products.

In June, Access Forex introduced a Breakfast-on-Us programme, an initiative that allowed those in the diaspora to ensure 10 loaves of bread were delivered to families back home.

According to Sikhosana the initiative is the one that inspired Paytumi.