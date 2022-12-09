UK-based Galileo Resources says it identified four target zones with lithium, tin and tantalum potential at Kamativi project

Spread This News

By Agencies

Galileo Resources PLC said it has identified four target zones with potential for pegmatite-hosted lithium, tin and tantalum at the Kamativi lithium project in southwest Zimbabwe.

The targets were identified in a detailed reconnaissance mapping and sampling programme.

Galileo has a 29% interest in the project, held through its stake in BC Ventures, along with an option to earn an additional 51% through spending US$1.5mln on exploration and evaluation in the project area and over the Bulawayo gold-nickel property by 21 January 2024.

The target zones lie along strike extensions or on parallel structures to the Kamativi tin mine which contains a JORC-compliant indicated mineral resource of lithium in tailings of 26.3 mln tonnes (Mt) at 0.58% lithium oxide.

“We await the results of laboratory analysis and, if appropriate, we will aim to progress confirmed prospects to drill testing stage,” said Galileo chairman and chief executive Colin Bird in a statement. “We also have a substantial number of additional samples in storage for analyses, depending on the results of the current batch. The prospects for lithium remain strong and Zimbabwe is an emerging source of this new age metal.”

Former workings for tin, tantalum and tourmaline were noted within the project area on historic geological maps, but lithium was not targeted at that time.

Possible visual identification of spodumene and petalite mineralisation by the Galileo field team in rock chip samples from one site will require laboratory confirmation, Galileo said.

The AIM-traded company has sent 1,661 samples, comprising rock chips, stream sediments and soil samples to an assay laboratory for a range of elements, including lithium, tin and tantalum.