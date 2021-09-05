UK-Based Rights Attacks no Mnangagwa Regime For Misgovernance, Human Rights Abuses

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean human rights activist, Chido Shamu has strongly castigated President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration for mismanaging the country’s economy and disrespecting human rights.

Zimbabwe was recently ranked among countries with the worst human rights records in the world by Amnesty International.

She also castigated the capture of the judiciary by the executive.

“When it comes to justice most of the magistrate judges are loading innocent citizens, politicians to jail for no tangible reasons, once jailed it’s not easy to access freedom,” she said.

“Lately the government introduced a system to stop importing pre-owned cars only to encourage people to buy new cars from theirs companies which are way too expensive. People used to buy a car for at least US$2 500 but now people are forced to buy cars ranging from about US$25 000. It’s a clear picture citizens are pushed to the walls,” she said.

She bemoaned the high frequency of deadly road traffic accidents which are largely attributed tp the poor state of the roads.

“People are dying daily because the state of our roads has turned bad, yet the government collects money from toll gates but roads are just left with potholes. Most of the people from the high office use helicopters and Mnangagwa has had to hire private jets using state funds. Life in Zimbabwe is pathetic. He (Mnangagwa) luxury at the expense of the country,” she said. “There is totally nothing like freedom of speech in this country. A a person cannot share or discuss issues in line to how bad or how good the presidium is conducting business. The situation has gone to the extent of checking chats from people s phones. Anyone can be kidnapped at any given time, from work or home. The CIO operatives can pick anyone especially if u are suspected of being active in politics,” she said.