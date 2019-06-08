UK based Zim charity in fundraising bid for Mpilo hospital, event set for London this Saturday

By Staff Reporter

A charity group founded 2012 by a United Kingdom based former Mpilo Hospital doctor is set to hold an event in London later this Saturday to raise funds for the revival of the struggling Bulawayo government health facility.

Dubbed Impilo Revival, the event will be held at the Renaissance hotel Heathrow and will be graced by Zimbabwe deputy ambassador to London, Elisha Karodza.

“We are inviting all fellow Zimbabweans in and around London to attend our fundraising on Saturday at the Renaissance hotel Heathrow,” reads a message from Impilo Revival.

Impilo Revival is an organisation dedicated to raising funds to buy essential life-saving medical equipment and medicines for Bulawayo and surrounding hospitals in Zimbabwe.

Bulawayo Hospitals are the main referral centres for the whole southern region of Zimbabwe.

Referrals come from Masvingo, Gweru, Gokwe, Beitbridge, Victoria Falls, Plumtree as well as mission hospitals in rural areas.

These hospitals are in crisis due to a lack of medical supplies brought on by harsh economic conditions in the country, resulting in less than the best care possible to patients.

“Sadly many end up dying needlessly due to a lack of supplies,” reads a message on the group’s website.