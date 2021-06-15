UK-Based Zim Man Found Guilty Of 11 Sexual Offences Against Minors

Spread This News











Agencies

A 44-YEAR-OLD man has been found guilty of 11 sexual offences against children after a 10-day trial at Northampton Crown Court.

Simba Masvaure, from Kingsfold, Bradville, Milton Keynes, was found guilty of sexual assault by penetration, attempted rape, and sexual activity with a child. The offences took place over a twelve-year period, in Northampton.

The jury delivered their verdict last Friday (June 11) and Masvaure was remanded in custody for sentencing on Friday, August 13.

The officer who led the investigation, Detective Constable Kirsty Brooks from the Force’s Child Protection Team, said: “First and foremost, I’d like to pay tribute to the incredible strength and bravery of the victims. Their stoicism throughout a long investigation and a difficult 10-day trial has been astounding.

“I am so pleased the jury delivered the right verdict. Masvaure is an evil and manipulative man who put his victims through the anguish of a long trial and continued to lie right up to its conclusion.

“He groomed, manipulated, and abused over a long period of time, and to stand up and speak out against him takes enormous courage. It also sends out a message to other victims: we will listen to you; we will believe you; we will do all we can to bring offenders to justice.

“Masvaure is where he should be – behind bars, where he cannot hurt anybody else.”

If you have been a victim of sexual assault, whether recent or non-recent, please come forward and call us on 101 or use our online reporting tool at www.northants.pnn.police.uk