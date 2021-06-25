UK Based Zim Man Jailed 6 Years For Sex With A Child

Spread This News











Agencies

A man has been sentenced to a total of six years in prison after admitting sexual offences against a teenage girl.

Cloud Chunga pleaded guilty on Friday 28 May to sexual communication with a child, meeting a child following grooming, sexual activity with a child including penetration and make an indecent image of a child.

The 46-year-old, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court today (Thursday 24 June).

As well as a prison sentence he was also ordered to be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life and given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for life.

In November last year, the 15-year-old victim met with Chunga at an address in the Beaumont Leys area of Leicester after he befriended her on a social media site.

At the address, the two engaged in sexual activity and Chunga took indecent images of the girl.

The girl had been reported missing as it was discovered sexual chat had been taking place between the two online before they met at his address. When she returned home, officers were there and she disclosed what had happened.

Following a subsequent police investigation, Chunga was arrested and on evidence already gathered by detectives he was charged and remanded to appear at court.

Detective Constable Darren Etteridge, who was the investigating officer, said: “Despite knowing the victim was 15 years old, Chunga continued to groom and engage in sexual activity with her, exploiting her vulnerability.

“The wealth of evidence against him left him with little choice but to plead guilty and while this has relieved the victim of having to give evidence at court, her experience with Chunga still remains with her. Her engagement with us has been critical in bringing the case to a successful conclusion and she continues to be a very brave young girl who I hope can put what happened behind her.”

If you think you are a victim of CSE, or know someone who may be a victim of CSE, advice and information on who to speak to can be found by visiting Advice about child abuse | Leicestershire Police