UK based Zim philanthropist Nyagomo wins Global Award

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

UNITED KINGDOM based Zimbabwean human rights activist Barbara Nyagomo has been honoured as Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) ambassador and Excellence in Women Leadership and Role Model Performance.

She is expected to receive the Award at Global Leaders Investment Summit dinner on 18 October in Toronto Canada.

The event will see a high-level investors’ round table fostering interaction between stakeholders to address policy challenges for investment and enterprise in commemoration of the UN Day Poverty Eradication.

The Global SGG Awards aims to honour outstanding personalities who have contributed positively in peace dialogues and conflicts resolutions, grassroots community development, massive youth and women capacity building while uniting leaders who have strong passion for humanity and serving as catalysts of social change in the society.

“I am dedicating this award to women from humble beginnings like me who have never forgotten where they are coming from,” Nyagomo told NewZimbabwe.com from her base in United Kingdom.

“It’s for us people from broken homes, who have broken all barriers and challenges to survive.

“It is for women like me who fight daily to break all barriers to be part of the decision making processes.

“I hope I will inspire women and youths to fly, soar above the clouds and excel. I serve because care,” she said.

The Global Award is a way of celebrating individuals who championed the promotion of peace, justice and empowerment of youth and women in accordance with the UN declaration.

Nyagomo was nominated by Arise O Nigeria Empowerment Initiative.

A mother of two boys, Nyagomo has spent most of her time revolving around people, business, politics, community and supporting people in need.

“My work involves caring for others, standing up for those who do not have a voice, and supporting the efforts of others to better themselves,” she said.

“Most of all, I am a passionate community worker who loves working for the people and my purpose is to make people feel better and do better for themselves.”

She is also a politician, social activist and registered general nurse and critical care specialist.

Founder of Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe, Nyagomo contested the Muzvezve seat in the 2018 elections albeit coming out unsuccessful.

To date, she has won Humanitarian Award for Humanitarian Work to Zimbabwe Community by SPMUDA International (2012), Southern Africans Achievers Awards UK Business Woman of the Year (2009), Best Surgical/Medical Student Nurse Parirenyatwa School of Nursing Harare (1994).

She holds Business Diploma (2009 Manchester UK), Africa Diaspora Advocate Certificate (2012 UK), Social and Community Work Diploma (2011 Manchester UK) and Health and Science, (Manchester Metropolitan university).

Nyagomo is the founder of a charity organisation, Barbara Nyagomo Foundation (BN), launched Online Soap making/Jam-Making Classes to teach women in SADC.

In March 2015, she conducted her first online soap-making course with 18 women in Bulawayo Zimbabwe.

In May 2013, she visited Uganda on a Humanitarian Mission to conduct Soap-Making and Beads Jewellery workshops to empower women to have sustainable small Community Business.

Workshops were successfully done in Kampala Slums, Gulu North Uganda, Bunyoro Kingdom and Nanyumba village 50 miles from Kampala.