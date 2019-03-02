UK-based Zim squash prodigy Gwidzima bags two ANSA awards

By Sports Reporter

UK-BASED Zimbabwe’s junior squash sensation Ryan Gwidzima and weapon karateka Wilfred Mashaya were the biggest winners during the Annual National Sports Awards (ANSA) awards held in Harare on Friday night after winning two awards each in recognition of their achievements in 2018.

The ANSA awards which are run by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) were initially scheduled for December last year but were rescheduled due to financial constraints.

Mashaya, who last year became Africa’s first ever Kobudō World Champion in Spain won the Sportsman of the Year award and the overall Sportsperson of the Year accolade after a successful season on the world stage.

Kobudō is a form of martial arts that originated among the Okinawa people of Japan, involving the use of ancient weapons. Although it’s not as popular as karate and other forms of martial arts, the sport has taken Mashaya across the world.

Mashaya is a holder of a second Dan Black Belt in World SoKyokushin Karate and a master’s degree Second Dan in Kobudo Martial Arts under the World Kobudo Association.

He becomes the second successive local martial arts star to win the ANSA Sportsman of the Year award and the overall Sportsperson of the Year awards after Karate superstar Samson Muripo, who has won the prestigious award twice.

Also not to be outdone was the Bulawayo-born, United Kingdom-based budding squash star won the Junior Sportsman of the Year and the Junior Sportsperson of the Year awards after a very successful season in Europe.

The 12-year-old who is on a squash scholarship at the prestigious Wycliffe College in the United Kingdom won a number of tournaments last year including the 2018 Hungarian Junior Open Boys’ Under-13 title, the England Squash North West Junior Boys Under-13 crown and the Pontefract Junior Open tournament in West Yorkshire, England.

In December, 2017, at the age of 11, Gwidzima played at the US Junior Championships’ Under-13 age group and did well to come out in 17th place overall in a draw of 124 players.

The Sportswoman of the Year award went to local female journalist cum karateka Grace Chirumanzu while Zimbabwe Sevens rugby team coach Gilbert Nyamutsamba was named the Coach of the Year for the second year running.

Promising female rower Lorryn Ashley Bass was named Junior Sportswoman of the Year while rowing duo of Patrick and Rory Plunket won the Team of the Year award, relegating national Sevens rugby team and the national netball team to second and third places respectively.

Female wheelchair racer Margaret Bangajena emerged as Sportswoman of the year with a disability for the second successive year while the Sportsman of the Year award went to Special Olympics golfer Isaac Gutu.

2018 Annual national sport awards winners

JUNIOR SPORTS WOMAN OF THE YEAR

1. Lorryn Ashley Bass (ROWING)

2. Christi Rose Pretorious (JUDO

3. Brianagh Clark (EQUESTRIAN)

JUNIOR SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

1. Ryan Gwidzima (SQUASH)

2. Liam O Hara (SWIMMIG)

3. Kenneth George Raynor (ROWING)

JUNIOR SPORTS WOMAN OF THE YEAR WITH A DISABILITY

1. Grace Nyamadzawo (ATHLETICS VI–T12)

2. Moment Bhebhe (ATHLETICS VI–T13)

3. Libetra Shoko (ATHLETICS VI–T13)

JUNIOR SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR WITH A DISABILITY

1. Sellasi Chiwisa (GOLF- SPECIAL OLYMPICS)

2. Ethan Mupfumira (GOLF- SPECIAL OLYMPICS)

3. Tafadzwa Munyoro (ATHLETICS VI–T13)

SPORTS WOMAN OF THE YEAR

1. Grace Chirumanzu (KARATE)

2. Paidaishe Zengeni (CHESS)

3. Memory Chiwandire (KARATE)

SPORTS MAN OF THE YEAR

1. Wilfred Mushaya (MARTIAL ARTS –KUBUDO)

2. Samson Muripo (KARATE)

3. Ben Follet Smith (GOLF)

SPORTS WOMAN OF THE YEAR WITH A DISABILITY

1. Margaret Bangajena (WHEELCHAIR RACING)

2. Moleen Majoni (WHEELCHAIR RACING)

3. Lisa Burbidge (GOLF SPECIAL OLYMPICS)

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR WITH A DISABILITY

1. Isaac Gutu(GOLF SPECIAL OLYMPICS)

2. Elford Moyo(WHEELCHAIR RACING)

3. Munyaradzi Musariri(GOLF SPECIAL OLYMPICS)

TEAM OF THE YEAR

1. Rowing Team (Patrick & Rory Plunket)

2. Sevens Rugby (The Cheetahs)

3. Netball Senior Team (The Gems)

COACH OF THE YEAR

1. Gilbert Nyamutsamba (Sevens Rugby)

2. Lloyd Makunde (Netball Senior Team)

3. Sunday Chidzambwa (Football)

TECHNICAL OFFICIAL OF THE YEAR

1. Rick Fulton (TRIATHLON)

2. Langton Rusere (CRICKET)

3. Annie Joice Muchenu (BASKETBALL)

JUNIOR SPORTS PERSON OF THE YEAR

Ryan Gwidzima (SQUASH)

SPORTS PERSON OF THE YEAR

Wilfred Mushaya (MARTIAL ARTS –KUBUDO)

SPORT DEVELOPMENT OF THE YEAR AWARD

1. Rowing Association of Zimbabwe

2. Triathlon Zimbabwe

3 Hockey Association of Zimbabwe

SPORT ADMINISTRATION OF THE YEAR AWARD

1. Triathlon Zimbabwe

2. Rowing Association of Zimbabwe

3. Hockey Association of Zimbabwe

WOMEN AND SPORT DEVEOPMENT AWARD

Angela Nyaundi (Women and Sport Development Trust)

Langton Giwa (Football)

Debra Green Magura (Football)

SPECIAL ACKNOWLEDGMENT

ü City Of Harare

ü National Association of Primary Schools Heads (NAPH)

ü National Association of Secondary Schools Heads (NASH)

ü Tongaat Hullets Zimbabwe

ü Zimbabwe Platinum Mines (Private) Limited