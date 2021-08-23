UK Based  Zimbabwean Man Jailed 15 Years For Raping Numerous Children

Simba Masvaure who was jailed 15 years for raping minors in the UK

Simba Masvaure who was jailed 15 years for raping minors in the UK

By Thandiwe Garusa

A 44-year-old Zimbabwean man, Simba Masvaure, who has sexually abused a number of children for years in Northampton, UK has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

In a Facebook post Northampton police said Masvaure abused children for 12 years.

“A man who sexually abused a number of children in Northampton over a period of 12 years has been jailed for his crimes,” the police said.

“Simba Masvaure, aged 44, was convicted of 11 sexual offenses on June 11 following a trial at Northampton Crown Court, where on Friday, August 13, he was sentenced to 15 years in custody, plus a two-year extended license on release, for sexual assault by penetration, attempted rape and sexual activity with a child. The judge also made Masvaure, of Kingsfold, Bradville, Milton Keynes, subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order designed to prevent further offending, and a restraining order to prevent him from contacting his victims,” Northampton police added.

The officer who led the investigation Detective Constable Kirstie Brooks, of Northampton-shire Police’s Child Protection Team, said it was pleasing to see Masvaure behind bars where he belongs.

“His offending was nothing short of evil as he abused and manipulated his victims for years, causing them to live in fear and stealing the innocence of childhood from them forever.

“Even when confronted with the evidence of his crimes, he refused to admit what he had done and instead put his victims through the further agony of a 10-day trial, but happily the jury saw through his repeated lies and rightly convicted him.

“Throughout this incredibly difficult investigation and court case, his victims have shown fortitude and strength beyond their years. Their bravery and courage in speaking out and giving evidence is boundless and I hope this sentence provides them with some closure and a sense of justice,” Brooks said.