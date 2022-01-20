UK: Bournemouth coach on Zemura’s Zimbabwe pride

UK: CHERRIES development squad boss Shaun Cooper has spoke of his pride in seeing Jordan Zemura represent Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Zemura secured a further two caps while the team were out in Cameroon and started in their final group game – a 2-1 win over fancied Guinea.

The 22-year-old left-back made his professional debut for Cherries last season but has become the first-choice in his position under Scott Parker this campaign.

The youngster continues to illuminate the first-team pathway, after graduating from Cherries’ under-21 setups.

“It’s great to see what Jordan’s done at the club,” Cooper told the club website.

“He had a real impact when he arrived with his personality, he got on with the boys straight away and his attributes as a player were clear to see.

“I think he’s gone strength to strength and it’s great to see where he is now, playing in a major tournament like that.”

Cooper continued: “There’s still room for growth in Jordan which is an exciting thing, he’s a very level-headed young man, he loves everything about being a footballer and doesn’t take it for granted.

“He’s certainly going to work hard to take him where his potential could take him.”