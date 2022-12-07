UK: ‘Brave champion’ Tawanda Chamunorwa to be laid to rest on Thursday

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

TAWANDA Chamunorwa who died in the United Kingdom last month after an 8-year battle against a rare form of cancer will be laid to rest on Thursday.

Chamunorwa died aged 26 at his south-east London home, losing a courageous fight against astroblastoma.

Following his diagnosis in 2014, Tawanda underwent three brain surgeries, two spinal surgeries, and 63 radiotherapy and chemotherapy sessions.

The tragic diagnosis came when he was about to enrol for university, but Tawanda still managed to complete his degree despite the painful and rigorous treatment regime.

During this year’s Easter holiday doctors gave Tawanda three months to live saying there were no further treatment options for him but determined to beat cancer, Tawanda had started appealing for funds to explore possible clinical trials.

RELATED:

In October, he also launched his book titled ‘Tawanda Forever’ which detailed his “journey of bravery and resilience through cancer”.

Thursday’s funeral will start with a church service at the Asian Community Centre, White Hart Road, London, followed by burial at Hill View Cemetery.

See details below;