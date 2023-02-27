UK: Child rapist believed to have fled to South Africa or Zim ahead of sentence

Spread This News

By echo-news.co.uk

ENGLAND: A PAEDOPHILE found guilty of rape and sexual activity of a child has allegedly “fled the country” before he could be sentenced and locked away.

Dubindlela Magonya, 23, of Sutton Road, Southend, raped and sexually assaulted a young girl several times over the course of four years.

Magonya, who was 14 when he committed the first offence, was unanimously found guilty by a jury of two counts of rape of a child under 13 and one count of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity in March 2022.

He was found not guilty of causing a child to watch a sexual act following the trial, which lasted just four days.

However, Magonya has failed to appear for four sentencing hearings at Basildon Crown Court on June 22, September 22, December 19 and again on Friday, February 24.

The court was told it was believed Magonya had fled the country to south Africa or Zimbabwe.

“The defendant has still not been found and many attempted have been locate him,” the court was told by prosecutor Jollyon Robertson.

“All the enquiries that can be made have been made. I understand the defendant has not been in contact with his solicitor for some time.”

“There is no sign of him being in this country or returning to this country,” judge Ian Graham added.

Essex Police has been contacted to confirm whether the force will be seeking an extradition or international arrest warrants for Magonya.

In his absence, Magonya was sentenced to 7 years’ imprisonment.

He was also served with a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

“Once the defendant has been arrested, he will start that sentence and remain in prison for the appropriate time,” judge Graham said.

“He has no previous convictions, cautions, reprimands or warnings.”

During the trial, the jury heard Magonya’s victim “felt there was no point” in contacting police after the first offence as he had moved to Zimbabwe.

Magonya, returned to England in 2017, and shortly after committed the second count of rape.