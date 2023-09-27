UK: Colour and culture at King Mzilikazi Day celebrations

Spread This News

By UK Correspondent

Dozens of people from across the United Kingdom gathered at the Wheaton Aston Recreation Ground in the quaint village of Wheaton Aston, in the Staffordshire countryside last Saturday for this year’s King Mzilikazi Day celebrations.

Mzilikazi was a warrior who broke away from King Shaka in Zululand South Africa in 1822 and eventually settled in present day Zimbabwe in 1840 as a leader and King of the Ndebele people

Supported by Diaspora Insurance, the annual event was, again, graced by Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Felix Ndiweni, who addressed the gathering.

Below are some images from Saturday;