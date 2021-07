By Leopold Munhende

GOVERNMENT officials at the Robert Mugabe International Airport Thursday whisked away Zimbabwean citizens deported from Britain to an undisclosed location.

They also denied journalists permission to interview, photograph, or film their arrival.

Zupco buses escorted by police officers lay in wait for the deportees, driving off once they had taken their seats.

State broadcaster ZBC was the only one given access to film them.

More to follow…