UK: Diaspora Insurance partners ZuwaRE for CoS empowerment workshop

By UK Correspondent

DIASPORA Insurance has partnered with ZuwaRe foundation to host a community empowerment workshop aimed at helping Zimbabweans who have recently settled in the United Kingdom (UK).

The workshop comes at a time new data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that some 38,000 thousand Zimbabweans relocated to the UK between June 2023 and June this year through the health and care work visas route.

Migrants generally face challenges related to adjustment and integration into their new communities while some health and social care workers have also been subjected to exploitation by their employers.

“We have seen an upsurge in Zimbabweans relocating to the UK in the last four years and this has created a massive need to support and address some of the issues bedevilling our community,” said ZuwaRE chief executive Fungai Nembaware, who is organising the virtual workshop.

The workshop marks the beginning of an ongoing campaign “to address the psychosocial challenges that the newly settled Zimbabweans are experiencing in the United Kingdom”.

“Through our various social media platforms, we have identified that there is a gap in support for this community and we have been helping them in our limited capacity.

“We have identified the need to get other specialists in different areas to come on the workshop and address, empower and foster relationships with this community.”

The workshop will feature expert panellists who will address a number of key subjects including, employment and immigration, law mental and physical health, social services as we all as funeral insurance.

A representative for Diaspora Insurance said the company was pleased to partner with ZuwaRe on “this important intervention to assist newly arrived Zimbabweans adjust better and integrate quicker into the UK society”.

Based in the UK, the company has been operating for more than a decade and now covers diaspora communities of some 13 African countries across Europe, the Americas as well as Australasia.

Its bespoke funeral cash plan helps diasporans avoid going into debt or enduring the indignity of GoFundMe appeals in times of bereavement.

