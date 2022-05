Spread This News

By UK Correspondent

BIRMINGHAM: Tendai Manjonjori walked away with the trophy and winner’s cash after topping the leaderboard at the Bushwackers golf tournament on Saturday.

Sponsored by Diaspora Insurance, the tournament was held at the legendary Belfry Hotel and Gold Resort which has hosted the Rider Cup four times – more than any other venue in the world.

Below are some images from the prize presentation ceremony by Diaspora Insurance founder and CEO Jeff Madzingo;