UK: Entrepreneur Chiedza Ziyambe nominated for leading diversity awards

Spread This News

By UK Correspondent

A UK-based Zimbabwean designer and entrepreneur has been nominated for a prestigious national award for her work to support fashion designers and models in the industry.

Chiedza Ziyambe is up for the Entrepreneur of Excellence Award at this year’s National Diversity Awards.

The award recognises individuals who have created a viable business, showcasing entrepreneurship and innovation.

Chiedza said: “Not only am I passionate about fashion, I am equally passionate about community development and empowering upcoming designers because they have so much to contribute to this ever growing industry.

“It is an honour to be recognised by such a prestigious organisation for the work being done in the communities I serve. My team and I are always striving to create innovative and smarter solutions to build a more sustainable future, while empowering both women and men around us to embrace their talent, their beauty, and their individuality.”

As an advocate for fashion designers, Chiedza launched Zimbabwe Fashion Showcase (ZFS) in 2015, a trade-show that brought together designers, creatives, and fashion lovers in the UK and from around the world, to celebrate African designers and African fashion.

The objective of ZFS was to highlight and give emerging designers a platform that showcased their talent and skill. Through this platform, several designers have gone on to launch reputable fashion careers both locally and internationally.

As an extension of her work in the fashion industry, Chiedza acquired the pageant rights for Miss World Zimbabwe UK, a platform created to recognise aspiring Zimbabwean women who have a passion for modelling, and a desire to contribute meaningfully to their communities through charitable work.

Committed to sustainable and ethical luxury fashion, Chiedza saw a gap in the market to create luxurious and quality lingerie for the curvier woman. And in 2019, launched Miss Chii through which she continues to promote, celebrate, and empower women of all shapes and sizes by helping them discover the beauty within themselves. The company has launched three lines with a fourth currently in production.

The National Diversity Awards receive over 60,000 nominations and votes annually.

Paul Sesay, Founder and CEO of The National Diversity Awards, said: “As we enter our 11th awards season, The National Diversity Awards prepare to welcome a host of outstanding role models and charities to our family. We look to those who represent progress, spirit, and resilience, and I cannot wait to learn about the wonderful work being carried out this year.”

Nominations and voting close on 20 May.

The shortlisted nominees will attend a black-tie awards ceremony in September at the Liverpool Anglican Cathedral when the winners will be announced.