UK: Ex-soldier continues fight against deportation to Zim; Home Office not convinced with claim he was ‘tortured and beaten’ in Harare for serving in British army

LONDON: A British Army veteran is “living in fear each and every second” due to the threat of deportation to Zimbabwe.

Joram Nechironga has spent more than 20 years living in the UK and served in Iraq during his five years with 9 Supply Regiment, based at Hullavington Barracks, in Wiltshire.

But the Coventry resident is involved in a lengthy legal battle with the Home Office to prevent his removal and is hoping to raise funds to launch a judicial review.

The father-of-two said he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) linked to his experiences on the frontline, which at one stage saw him turn to drinking, and he also served time in prison as a result.

But the House of Commons has heard the 42-year-old “turned his life around” working as a painter and decorator after his release, with his Labour MP Zarah Sultana (Coventry South) urging ministers to stop him being deported.

Nechironga fears for his safety if he is returned to Zimbabwe and claims he was “tortured and beaten” for serving in the British Army and was viewed as a “spy” during his last visit in 2006.

The Home Office does not accept this claim due to “inconsistencies” in Nechironga’s account and wants him to leave the country as soon as possible.

His latest submissions for a protection claim and for his deportation order to be revoked have been rejected by the Home Office.