UK: Family heartbroken after 26-year-old assaulted to death; two people charged with murder

Spread This News

By UK Correspondent

LEICESTERSHIRE police have confirmed the death of 26-year-old Craig Maposa who suffered seriously head injuries from a suspected assault last Saturday morning.

Maposa died in hospital where he had been admitted after being found unresponsive at his home in the Eyres Monsell area of Leicester.

He died on Tuesday after his life support was withdrawn.

Two men have since been arrested and were due to appear in court this Friday charged with murder.

In a statement, Leicester police said Maposa “appeared to have suffered a serious head injury which was believed could have been caused by an assault”.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector David Greenhalgh said: “For the last few days we have been working to establish the events leading up to the man being admitted to hospital on Sunday evening.

“Following a number of enquiries, we have been able to confirm the man was assaulted in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“He was able to make his way home after the attack but the following day was found unresponsive. Sadly, he has since passed away and we are now treating this as a murder investigation.”

In a statement, Maposa’s family said; “We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of Craig and ask for privacy while we try to come to terms with what has happened.

“As police continue to investigate Craig’s death, we appeal or anyone who has information which may help to please contact the investigation team.”

Meanwhile, police confirmed that two men, aged 27 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

“Blessing Mukunguruste, 30, of Coronation Avenue, Wigston, and Brendon Mukunguruste, 27, of Cleveleys Avenue, Leicester, have both been charged with murder,” reads the police statement.

“The men will appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Friday 11 August).”