UK: Friends and colleagues pay tribute after ‘cherished’ Zimbabwean family man’s sudden death

By Jersey Evening Post

FRIENDS and colleagues of an accountant who died suddenly a few months after moving to Jersey with his family have been rallying round in support of a man described as leaving “an indelible mark on everyone he met”.

Henry Chikwena (44) was found dead by his wife, Rachel, on 4 November.

An inquest into Mr Chikwena’s death yesterday heard that he was born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, worked as an accountant and had moved to Jersey with his wife and children this summer.

Vincent Nyawai paid tribute to his friend online.

Mr Nyawei said: “Henry was not just a great guy, he was a pillar of strength for his family and a source of inspiration to many.

“His work ethic, kindness, and infectious smile left an indelible mark on everyone he met.

“Henry had a wide circle of friends and acquaintances who cherished his friendship, and he always extended a helping hand to those in need.”

Coroner’s officer Kate Falle told the inquest that the States police were not treating Mr Chikwena’s death as suspicious.

Relief coroner Advocate Cyril Whelan authorised the release of Mr Chikwena’s body and adjourned the inquest pending the results of further investigations.

Although no family members were present, he expressed his condolences.