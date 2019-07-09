UK fundraising braai event organised for Gutu Mission Hospital

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

UNITED Kingdom based organisation, Friends of Gutu Mission Hospital is set to host a dinner to fundraise money for Gutu Mission Hospital back in Zimbabwe.

The “Gutu Mission Hospital fundraising dinner and BBQ” set for this coming Saturday the 13th of July will be held at Mother of God Church in Greencoat Road, Leicester.

The charity event will be under the theme ‘Save our hospital, save a life’.

The five (5) member Zimbabwean team comprising of chairperson, Cleto Mudhefi, Sandra Rushwaya, Mirriam Cummings, Constantine Madembo, Wallace Simbanegavi all from Gutu district were motivated by the need to support their local hospital.

Money raised will be put towards financing the urgent requirements for Gutu Mission Hospital.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com Tuesday, the fundrasing organiser, Cleto Mudhefi said it was after a visit to the mission hospital and a meeting with the senior staff that he saw the urgent need to provide for the health facility.

“I visited the hospital a few months ago and following my visit to Gutu Mission, l had a meeting with the Matron, Station Superintendent, Chaplain and one of the Administrators.

“They are desperate for the following: autoclave, ambulance, an x-ray machine, vital signs monitor, incubators, source of water and toilets.

“We are therefore fundraising to raise money for the above,” he said.

Entry fee into the event is pegged at £30 for adults and £10 for children under 12 years of age.

As the Zimbabwean economy worsens, so is the state of local hospitals which has kept degrading.

Gutu Mission Hospital dilapidated condition is a reflection of quite a number rural health institutions in the country.