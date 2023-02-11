UK: Glamorgan Cricket confirms Zimbabwe tour

Spread This News

By Agencies

WALES: Glamorgan Cricket has announced its 2023 pre-season schedule which will see the squad tour Zimbabwe in March (1st-17th).

The players and coaches will arrive in Harare on Wednesday, 1st March.

There they will train and play pre-season matches against local opposition and Durham Cricket in a mixture of white-ball and multi-day cricket.

On their return to Wales, David Lloyd and his men will complete their pre-season preparation with three-day matches against local rivals Somerset at Taunton and the Cardiff UCCE students at Sophia Gardens.

Director of cricket, Mark Wallace, said: “We are going to get away for pre-season, which will see us go to Zimbabwe.

“The squad hasn’t been abroad for pre-season for quite a few years now so we cannot wait for the experience.

“Then we will be back for a pre-season fixture against a strong Somerset side before we play the University and then head into the season.

“Zimbabwe offers a great chance for us to hone our outdoor skills before the beginning of the season, and the group is really looking forward to going away.

“We have heard great things from Kiran Carlson and Eddie Byrom, who have been playing domestic cricket out there all winter, and we can’t wait to join up with them and play some competitive cricket before our opening Championship fixture against Gloucestershire.”

Pre-season fixtures:

March 1-17 – Tour to Zimbabwe (Fixtures TBC)

March 27-29 – Somerset v Glamorgan (3-days) @ The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

April 1-3 – Glamorgan v Cardiff UCCE (3-days) @ Sophia Gardens