UK: Home Office revokes Zim owned care agency license over fake vacancies, withholding staff salaries; over 100 migrant carers risk returning home

More than a hundred migrants and their families face being in Britain illegally after the company which sponsored them to come to work in the UK was stripped of its ability to endorse their visas.

Foreigners employed by care agency Renaissance Personnel in Brighton have just weeks to find a new sponsor or return home before their legal right to be in the country runs out.

The Home Office revoked the licence of Renaissance to bring in migrant workers over concerns about whether vacancies were genuine and whether staff were being paid.

Muhammad, 45, brought his wife and four children to Britain from Pakistan in April 2023 after being promised work as one of Renaissance Personnel’s care assistants.

Renting a small terraced house, his children attend local schools and play in the property’s tiny concrete-walled garden.

Muhammad tells Sky News: “They were having the dream that, okay, we will move to the UK. We will have great education. Now they are worried.”

He says they ask him: “‘Baba, what we will do?’ Always we will be going here, there and now we don’t have anywhere.”