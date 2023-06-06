UK: Huge turnout expected at Diaspora Insurance Golf Tourney in Northampton

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

A BIG field of around 60 amateur golfers will tee off in the 2023 edition of the Diaspora Insurance Golf Tournament at Collingtree Park Golf Club in Northampton, England on Saturday.

The event will be graced by members from Bushwackers Golf Society and the Zambezi Golf Society who are hosting the event in partnership with Diaspora Insurance.

The Bushwackers Society and the Zambezi Golf Society are groupings of mainly Zimbabwean golf enthusiasts based in the United Kingdom.

The amateur golfers regularly host tournaments in England and have also welcomed in their ranks golfers from other African countries.

Diaspora Insurance is for the second year running, the main sponsor of the popular golf tournament and will provide a trophy and prize money to the overall winner.

RELATED:

Winners of other categories such as the longest drive and nearest to the pin will also receive prizes courtesy of the insurance company, which will be showcasing their services on the side-lines of the event.

Diaspora Insurance specialises in crafting and distributing insurance and risk management solutions tailored to meet diasporans’ needs.

In an interview with Newzimbabwe.com, Mandela Govera, who is the captain of the Bushwackers Golf Society, which is based in the Midlands area of England said they are expecting an exciting tournament.

“This year we are hosting the Diaspora Insurance Tournament jointly with the Zambezi Golf Society and we are anticipating a huge turnout of around 50 to 60 players,” Govera said.

“We are very grateful to Diaspora Insurance, who are the main sponsors of the event for the second year running.

“Their involvement shows the company’s commitment to the communities which they are operating in. The golf tournaments like this one play an important role in helping the members to have some fun away from their busy work schedules while also maintaining a healthy lifestyle both mentally and physically,” he said.

The previous edition of the Bushwackers Golf Society Diaspora Insurance Golf Tournament was held at Belfry Golf Club in Birmingham last year.