UK: Inquest opens into death of Zim man whose body was found in a river

On Saturday the Daily Echo reported a Gofundme campaign to raise money to pay for Godfrey’s body to be returned to his elderly parents in Zimbabwe.

His friend Helen Moore, from Millbrook, said: “There will be a service for family and friends over here, and then we want to fly him home to be with his family. he was such a nice person to me, so I wanted to make sure he could be home with his family.”

Some £960 has been raised in just four days towards the £5,000 target.

You can donate to the cause at gofundme.com/ lets-help-godfreys-family-get-him-home-to-rest.