UK: Inquest opens into death of Zim man whose body was found in a river

By dailyecho.co.uk
THE inquest has opened into the death of a Southampton man found in the water off Town Quay.
Godfrey Mukondo, 41, of Shirley Road, was last seen leaving CoCo Bar and Lounge at around 4.30am on Christmas Day.
His body was found on January 30 next to Dock Gate 4, the inquest heard in Winchester.
Consultant pathologist Dr Eleanor Jaynes conducted a post-mortem and the cause of death was unascertained, pending toxicology and histology investigation.
Senior coroner Graham Short adjourned the inquest to July 2.
On Saturday the Daily Echo reported a Gofundme campaign to raise money to pay for Godfrey’s body to be returned to his elderly parents in Zimbabwe.
His friend Helen Moore, from Millbrook, said: “There will be a service for family and friends over here, and then we want to fly him home to be with his family. he was such a nice person to me, so I wanted to make sure he could be home with his family.”
Some £960 has been raised in just four days towards the £5,000 target.
You can donate to the cause at gofundme.com/ lets-help-godfreys-family-get-him-home-to-rest.