UK: ITV security guard plotted to kill Mugabe at World Cup final in South Africa – commentator claims

By Mail Online

LONDON: An ITV security guard plotted to kill Robert Mugabe at the World Cup Final in South Africa by breaking his neck, a sports commentator has claimed.

Sports journalist Ned Boulting, 53, said that the security guard blamed Mugabe for his brother’s death and that it was his ‘lifetime ambition’ to kill the African leader.

Referring to the man under the pseudonym Peter, he said that the guard had seen his opportunity following the announcement that Mugabe would be a VIP guest at the final in Johannesburg, according to The Times.

Mr Boulting said that Peter told an ITV cameraman that he would ‘snap Mugabe’s neck’- 32 minutes into the second half of the match between Spain and the Netherlands.