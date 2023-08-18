UK: Jah Prayzah and Winky D set to rock much-awaited Africa Festival

Spread This News

By UK Correspondent

ZIMBABWE music heavyweights Jah Prayzah and Winky D are among the headline acts for the inaugural Africa Festival – ‘The Legends Tour’ which is set for Leicester’s Nelson Mandela Park next weekend.

Organised by Y2K Entertainment and sponsored by – among others Diaspora Insurance – the festival signals curtains down on what has been an exciting summer for diaspora connoisseurs of good music, art and culture from Zimbabwe and the sub-region.

Y2K Entertainment opened this year’s UK showbiz season over the Easter holiday with the traditional SAMA festival which featured the likes of Gemma Griffiths, Baba Harare, Enzo Ishall and Holy Ten, among others.

And they are set to close the season in style, with Jah Prayzah and Winky D joined by the likes of Mambo Dhuterere and Selmor Mtukudzi from Zimbabwe.

From South Africa comes the sensational and multi-award-winner Makhadzi, and a contingent of top Amapiano DJs while the UK team includes Shingai of the Noisettes group.

A representative of Y2K, Fred Matenga told newzimbabwe.com that all the artists had since been confirmed.

“We are ready; and all the artists are confirmed,” he said. “Tickets are selling fast, and we are close to being sold out. So, those who have yet to buy their tickets need to do so now.”

Diaspora Insurance CEO Jeff Madzingo added; “We are delighted to, yet again, be partnering Y2K Entertainment on this much-awaited festival.

“Going by the artists on the line up alone, this is clearly the biggest showbiz event this summer which has featured some amazing shows that we have also supported as a company.

“The festival also comes at an exciting time for as the leading risk solutions provider for the African Diaspora not just in the UK but across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the African continent itself.

“Our teams will be at the festival engaging with existing and new clients about current and big new products and services we are going to be launching in the coming weeks.”

Meanwhile, Matenga said unlike the SAMA Festival which is indoors and brings artists from Southern Africa, the new festival has a different focus.

“We have always wanted to do a show like this from as way back as 2009 when we did the UK festival which featured Winky D when he was hardly known at all,” he said.

“Unlike the SAMA festival, this new festival focuses on the whole of Africa and we are already getting interest from artists outside the SADC region.

“So, we are relieved that we have finally managed to bring it on board and we will be holding it every year over the August bank holiday weekend.”