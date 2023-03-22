UK: Judge criticises Zim solicitor for conduct of mother’s employment case

Spread This News

By legalfutures.co.uk

UNITED KINGDOM: An immigration solicitor who represented his mother in an employment tribunal claim has been criticised for his conduct of her case.

Employment Judge Shepherd said Brighton Mutebuka “appeared to have difficulty understanding and adapting to the employment tribunal practice and procedure”.

Mutebuka runs Mutebuka & Co Immigration Lawyers in Leeds; though a solicitor since 2011 – having first qualified in Zimbabwe nine years earlier – his firm is regulated by the Office of the Immigration Services Commissioner.

His mother, Grace Mangwanya, sued the National Association of Citizens Advice Bureaux (NACAB) for direct race discrimination, discrimination arising from disability, failure to make reasonable adjustments, harassment related to race, victimisation and direct religion or belief discrimination.

The tribunal rejected all the claims, which arose from her work as a support assistant on a one-year fixed-term contract with NACAB to help those who felt vulnerable to online scams.

The tribunal said: “The hearing was very difficult for all parties. The claimant represented herself in the first part and struggled. Her son represented her in the resumed hearing.

“He is a solicitor with over 20 years’ experience. He has an immigration practice, but he appeared to have difficulty understanding and adapting to the employment tribunal practice and procedure.”

It recorded how Mutebuka was “persistently late” for the start of the hearing, arriving 30 to 40 minutes late on most mornings.

“He said this was because of a medical condition. He was asked to provide medical evidence and agreed to do so but has not done so to date.”

Judge Shepherd said the solicitor “appeared to have difficulty asking relevant questions”, while cross-examination was “very slow and he had problems locating documents”.

He also accused NACAB’s counsel of being arrogant and demeaning on a number of occasions “when she acted in a relatively innocuous manner”.

The tribunal added that, while the parties had been ordered to agree and provide a strict timetable for the second part of the hearing, Mutebuka “failed to accord with this timetable and it was necessary to inform him of this on numerous occasions”.

It went on: “When the employment judge attempted to move matters forward, assist with appropriate questions, and manage the hearing, Mutebuka made lengthy speeches about bias, bullying and diversity which were not relevant and caused further delay.”

The tribunal explained how the claimant’s case was “very difficult to follow” and described both her and Mr Mutebuka’s cross-examination of NACAB’s witnesses as “chaotic”.

Judge Shepherd said it had been “an extraordinarily lengthy and wearing case for all those involved” and expressed particular sympathy for NACAB staff “who have been subject to unfounded serious allegations of discrimination”.

The tribunal said the claimant viewed “every difficulty, or perceived difficulty, she faced during her employment… through the lens of discrimination” but it was not satisfied that “the cumulative facts were sufficient to establish an inference of discrimination”.

“The unanimous judgment of the tribunal is that the claims… are not well-founded and are dismissed in their entirety.”