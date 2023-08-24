UK: Liverpool sign wonderkid Trey Nyoni from Leicester City

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ENGLISH Premier League giants Liverpool Liverpool have completed the signing of UK-based Zimbabwean teenage sensation Trey Nyoni from Leicester City.

The 16-year-old has confirmed his move from Leicester City to Liverpool on Instagram.

The highly regarded youngster is known for his technical ability and was called up to train with Leicester City’s U18 team late last year.

Nyoni is a central midfielder who qualifies to play for both England and Zimbabwe.

“He scored an assisted on his debut for England’s Under-16s last August, a 3-2 victory over Italy, and has since made a further six appearances at international youth level”, as pointed out by Planet Football.

Nyoni, who was born in England to Zimbabwean parents only turned 16 in June but has already started making waves in youth scout circles, having caught the eye for Leicester’s Under-18s last season.

The young Foxes finished ninth of 12 teams in the Under-18s Premier League southern division in 2022-23, and Nyoni featured in 13 of their 22 outings, registering two goals and one assist. He also made two appearances in the FA Youth Cup.

Viewed as one of the outstanding prospects in his age group in the UK, it appears as though the strategy at Liverpool is for Nyoni to follow in the footsteps of Ben Doak – who joined their youth ranks at 16 with a view to him one day progressing to Jurgen Klopp’s first team.

Details on the starlet are somewhat scarce given his relative lack of experience, but his technical ability, close control and cool head in the face of opposition pressure have all been cited among his strengths.

Leicester City youth coach Adam Barradell recently praised Nyoni after he scored in a 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion’s Under-18s in March.

“It’s really good to see Trey get on the scoresheet with a great individual goal,” Barradell told Leicester’s official website.

“He moved into the Under-18s squad just before Christmas and he’s getting to grips with Under-18s football. He’s a young boy and he’s had a good impact on the group which is pleasing to see.”