UK: Luton boss proud of Muskwe’s AFCON call for Zimbabwe but admits timing isn’t ‘ideal’

It had been due to be played in June and July 2021, but with the weather in Cameron declared ‘unfavourable’ at that time of year, the competition was moved to January, meaning a number of English clubs, particularly in the Premier League, are without some of their star talents.

With Zimbabwe side playing in their third successive finals, Muskwe is relishing his chance to be involved, although it does mean he will miss a number of Luton matches.

The forward won’t feature in the FA Cup third round clash against Harrogate Town tomorrow, plus Championship encounters with AFC Bournemouth, Reading and more than likely Sheffield United too.

If Zimbabwe reach the last 16, Muskwe could also be away when Town host Bristol City, while should they make it all the way to the final, he wouldn’t return until after the trip to Peterborough United in early February, potentially missing the home game with Barnsley too.

Speaking his attacker’s involvement, Jones said: “It’s difficult as I know there’s been a lot said about the Africa Cup of Nations and we’re very proud of our internationals, it’s just not ideal.

“We’re very proud of Ade, when he signed, we knew that he had a proud Zimbabwean heritage. “His father works there and I had a big conversation with his dad prior to him signing, as, with the greatest respect, a lot of African families, their dad’s a big influence.

“So we know that his dad is very proud, and we just hope that he does really well, comes back injury free.

“A lot gets mixed up and misconstrued, and it’s probably the least ideal time to have a tournament, but that’s not to say we’re not proud of the internationals.