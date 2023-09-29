UK: Macheso returns to Leicester for summer curtain call

Spread This News

By UK Correspondent

UK: Sungura maestro Alick Macheso returns to Leicester this Saturday for the ‘Mixed Bag23’ show, which is effectively the curtain-call on what has been an exciting summer for music lovers in the UK.

Macheso, who arrived in the UK earlier this week, leads an impressive cast that includes the likes of Diana Samukange, Lindsay Chamangura Ngura and Sylvia Tsanda.

From South Africa-based comes the likes of Sylvia Tshanda, The Trompies, and The Dalom Kids for an event that is supported by, among others, Diaspora Insurance.

“The Trompies have not been to the UK for a show in 17 years,” said a spokesperson for the promoters Phab Entertainment.

“We last brough them here some 17 years ago and now we are bringing them back. As for Macheso, he was here in May, but some people may have missed that show due to work and other commitments.

“Again, we are also having a lot of new people coming to the UK since then and they would also like a chance to see their favourite artists performing.”

This will be the second time Macheso returns to Leicester after performing at the Ramgarhia Community Centre in May when he was one of the headline acts for Jam Afro Festival which also featured Sulu Chimbetu and Makhadzi.

That show was however, abandoned before some of the artists could perform after the venue reportedly breached the licenced hours.

Another recent show, again in Leicester and featuring Makhadzi and Jah Prayzah was also affected by logistical challenges, with the two artists publicly lamenting the drastic cutting of their time on stage.

“As an industry we have had these issues recently and we are making sure that there are no logistical challenges with this show,” Phab Entertainment told newzimbabwe.com.

“Artists would have flown all the way from Africa and they want to give their best performances to their fans who would also have travelled far from around the country.

“So, as an industry, we need to and will make sure that, fans get enough time with their favourite artists; after all they would have come for these artists and not to listen to DJs playing music.”