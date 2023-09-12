UK: Man charged with child sex assault and drug offences wanted after bail breach

Spread This News

By UK Media

ENGLAND: A Leicester man charged with child sex offences is wanted by police after breaching the terms of his bail.

Tadiwanashe Dzikiti, 21, was charged on September 2 with one count of sexual assault of a child and three counts of sexual communication with a child following an incident on Cort Crescent in Leicester.

Dzikiti appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 4, and was released on bail with a number of conditions.

However, he has since breached these bail conditions and is now wanted for the offence.

He is also wanted for failing to appear at West Chester Magistrates’ Court on September 5 in relation to drug offences.

Leicestershire Police has carried out a number of enquiries to try and find Dzikiti, and officers are now appealing for the public to help find him.

Commenting, Detective Inspector Kevin Hames said: “Dzikiti has failed to obey to the strict conditions imposed on him when he was released by the courts last week and is now wanted for this offence.

“We will continue to carry out enquiries to locate him but we are also asking for the public to help and come forward with information if you think you may have seen Dzikiti or know of his whereabouts.

“I understand people may have concerns but I can assure the public that police are doing everything possible to try and find him.”

Dzikiti is believed he has connections in many areas of Birmingham, including the Ward End, Handsworth, Lozells, and East Handsforth areas.

It’s also been established that, prior to his arrest in Leicester last weekend, Dzikiti travelled frequently by train – most recently from Birmingham to London last month.