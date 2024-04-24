UK: Methodist Church Zimbabwe Fellowship ‘celebrates 21 Years of faithful service’

Spread This News

By UK Correspondent

The Methodist Church Zimbabwe Fellowship (MCZF UK) is set to commemorate “21 years of steadfast dedication and service”, marking a “significant milestone” in its history in the United Kingdom (UK).

Launched in 2003 and registered as a charity in England and Wales, the fellowship has grown remarkably over the years and now boasts some 30 societies spread across the UK.

“Established by Zimbabwean Methodists residing in or visiting the United Kingdom, the MCZF UK has been a beacon of worship and cultural expression within the Methodist Church in Britain (MCB) with strong ties to the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe (MCZ),” said the Fellowship in a statement issued by the church this week.

“Reverend Dr Clement Matarirano, Acting Chaplain of MCZF UK, expressed gratitude for the collective journey of the Fellowship, attributing the anniversary to God’s faithfulness and the unwavering commitment of its members.”

The celebrations have been set for the seaside resort town of Blackpool from “Thursday, May 30th, to Sunday, June 2nd, 2024, under the resonant theme ‘God is faithful’ (Lamentations 3:23)”.

More than 300 delegates are expected to attend, bringing together service members and leaders from various Methodist Church entities and Christian denominations worldwide.

“Distinguished guests include the Vice President of the Methodist Conference, Deacon Kerry Scarlett; MCZ Presiding Bishop, Reverend George T Mawire and Mrs Mawire; Guest Preacher Reverend Amos Muzondiwa from the Australia and Oceania Fellowship; and other esteemed figures from the Methodist Church community,” reads the statement.

“The celebration’s agenda includes a vibrant celebratory march, devotions, teachings, services, presentations, worship, music, as well as outdoor activities for young people and children.”

MCZF UK National Steward, Mr Noah Dodo, added that “eagerness for the upcoming festivities, emphasising that the 21st anniversary signifies not only a milestone in the Fellowship’s journey but also a reaffirmation of their faith and dedication to community service”.

The Fellowship said the anniversary celebrations would be a “memorable occasion, reflecting on past achievements, and looking ahead with optimism.

“Under the theme ‘God is faithful’ the event serves as a testament to the enduring faith that has guided the Fellowship over the years.”

For more information about the Anniversary Celebrations or Methodist Church Zimbabwe Fellowship UK visit the Fellowship’s website www.mczf.uk.