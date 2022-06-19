UK: Migrant care workers trapped in debt bondage; Zim man says left with nothing after deductions

John Ncube, who came to Britain from Zimbabwe earlier this year, said he had been forced to borrow money from relatives to cover the cost of a £2,000 “administration fee” for finding his job, with £250 a month deducted from his salary.

After rent, bills, food and other expenses – including a fee to hire a company car – he is left with “nothing”, despite working overtime. John, whose name has been changed to protect him, cannot leave his role because of a repayment clause that says he must pay almost £4,000 if he quits within two years.

“It’s frustrating and depressing. You’re really tired and you’re pushing yourself to the limit. It doesn’t make sense at all,” he said.

“Many people back home do not realise recruitment fees are illegal because they are so common. Even if they did, many would come anyway. That’s the most heartbreaking thing. The agents and employers see their desperation.”

In February, the government added care workers to the shortage occupation list, relaxing the requirements for them to come to Britain provided they are sponsored by an employer.