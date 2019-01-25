UK minister sickened by horror Zim reports of rape by soldiers

By African News Agency

A British member of parliament and junior minister has expressed her horror at reports of Zimbabwean women being raped by soldiers during a violent crackdown on protesters.

Harriet Baldwin, MP for West Worcestershire and the United Kingdom’s joint minister of state at the Foreign Office and Department for International Development, urged Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa to ensure the soldiers involved were brought to justice.

Baldwin was reacting to a report by ITV News in which a woman named Melody said she was raped by two soldiers in front of her children.

“Sickened by ITV reports that Zimbabwe’s security forces have raped civilians during their violent crackdown. Sexual violence is an atrocity and who is commanding these forces? The UK urges @edmnangagwa to ensure these perpetrators are brought to justice,” the minister said via her Twitter account.

Government has vowed to follow up on the rape allegation.