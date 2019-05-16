UK: Missing Zimbabwean man returns home safe

By Staff Reporter

TWENTY-THREE year old Takunda Nyakabau, a man of Zimbabwean origin who was reported missing in England this week, has been found in good health.

A family message confirmed the Northampton resident returned home safely.

“Thank you all for your prayers, phone calls, texts and best wishes. We have been reunited with our loved one who is in good health. We are ever so grateful and most of all humbled by your love. May the good Lord bless you all.

“Once again please bear with us as we and TK attempt to move forward from this traumatic period,” read the family statement.

A Northamptonshire online community based website this week issued an appeal for anyone who knew the whereabouts of Nyakabau, adding that police “officers are concerned for his welfare and are urging Takunda to get in touch to let them know he is safe and well”.