UK: Munya Chawawa to host biggest ever Music Week Awards

Spread This News

By musicweek.com

MUNYA Chawawa is to host the Music Week Awards 2022 later this month, we can reveal.

The comedian, broadcaster and leading digital creator will be hosting the ceremony for the very first time.

This year’s awards takes place on May 26 at Battersea Evolution. Music Week can confirm that it’s the biggest edition of the awards in its history. Click here for ticket and table availability to make sure you don’t miss out.

“I’m often described as the Kendrick Lamar of Norfolk, so needless to say: hosting the Music Week Awards on May 26, 2022 feels like my destiny,” said Munya Chawawa. “We all love music, so I’m looking forward to celebrating the achievements of an industry that keeps us all upbeat and afloat.”

I’m looking forward to celebrating the achievements of an industry that keeps us all upbeat and afloat Munya Chawawa

Emerging from the world of social media, Munya Chawawa burst onto the scene thanks to his satirical humour, rapid reactive commentary and roster of original personalities. Chawawa has introduced an array of humour-laced personalities, including posh drill rapper Unknown P, as well as hosting Netflix’s YouTube news as infamous anchorman Barty Crease.

Having established his online presence, the Zimbabwe-born entertainer has made a name for himself on national television and streaming platforms, both in front of and behind the camera.

Chawawa has appeared on BBC One’s Celebrity Masterchef and Sky One’s Dating No Filter, written and presented Channel 4’s Complaints Welcome, executively produced YouTube Original’s BAFTA-nominated Race Around Britain, and hosted The Brits Red Carpet and the MOBO Awards for both YouTube and BBC One.

Find full information about the Music Week Awards 2022 here.