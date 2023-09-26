UK: Mashusha launches ‘Mambokadzi healthy life’ initiative

Spread This News

By UK Correspondent

LEEDS: She helped mainstream women’s artistic excellence with the popular all-female cultural dance ensemble Mambokadzi and then went on to fight against the abuse of women in an often-cutthroat arts industry.

Now, UK-based actress and choreographer Enisia Mashusha, is tackling the challenge of wholesome wellness (mental, physical and social health) with this weekend’s launch of her ‘Mambokadzi Healthy Life Initiative’.

Supported by among others, Diaspora Insurance, the campaign will be launched Saturday afternoon at the BAME Health and Wellbeing Hub in Chapeltown, Leeds.

“Mambokadzi journey to wellness is an initiative which intends to encourage and influence improvement in physical, mental and social wellness in communities,” Mushusha said in a statement to NewZimbabwe.com.

“Being physically active, sharing, connecting and networking with others empowers the community to reclaim their power. When you reclaim your power you get fit, depression, stress and anxiety problems decreases.

“That’s what Mambokadzi journey to Wellness is all about. Our goal is to reach out to all the communities around UK.”

Professional actress, singer and drummer Jesimine Moyo, who was also a member of Mambokadzi, as well as the Afro Shikisha group will perform at the launch event which will also be addressed by leaders of the local Zimbabwe Leeds Community (ZLC).

“Everyone is welcome regardless of race, age, gender, disability, religious and cultural beliefs and sexual orientation,” said Mashusha.

“This programme intends to make a positive impact within communities in Leeds and will, with time, encompass the whole of West Yorkshire (with the possibility of expanding) throughout the rest of England.”

She added; “A number of people who are providing different services on the day are part and parcel of the journey to wellness initiative and their commitment and dedication is highly appreciated.”