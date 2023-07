Spread This News

By UK Correspondent

UK: LEICESTER was the place to be this past weekend as some of Prince Nathan Entertainment hosted the ‘Zim Turn UP’ concert at the K Venue in partnership with Diaspora Insurance.

The artists line-up included Tocky Vibes, Nox Guni, Jah Master, Poptain, Shashl and some emerging talent based in United Kingdom.

Below are some pictures of the stars on stage;