By UK Correspondent

BIRMINGHAM: Long-time gospel music enthusiast Nyaree Chanel launched her debut album in Walsall last weekend at a glitzy event attended by friends and family.

The launch was also combined with a birthday celebration for Nyaree who said she had to balance the tough demands of a full-time job, being a mother and wife to follow her calling.

WATCH:

Below are some images from the launch;