UK: “Outstanding” Leighton Hospital’s Zimbabwean nurse Sharon Chakandinakira honoured at Manchester awards

Spread This News

By Agencies

LEIGHTON Hospital nurse Sharon Chakandinakira is celebrating after scooping an award for her outstanding contribution to equality, diversity and inclusion.

The Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust recruit attended a Royal College of Nursing (RCN) ceremony in Manchester.

And she was honoured in front of colleagues from across health and social care in the North West.

Sharon, an internationally educated nurse, moved from Zimbabwe to the UK in 2021 and began work at the hospital in Crewe.

She completed a BAME Leadership Programme, which helped her learn how to develop her career at Mid Cheshire.

Sharon then took on a Professional Nurse Advocate course – a nationally recognised qualification that helps NHS staff understand the challenges faced by their colleagues and support improvements.

She also completed quality improvement coaching and played a key role in cultural awareness days at Mid Cheshire.

In their award nomination, colleagues described Sharon as a “true inspiration” and said she used her training to nurture colleagues and support their wellbeing.

Her work contributed to the recruitment of staff at the hospital, including those from the Trust’s international programme.

Sharon was chosen as one of only six winners at the RCN North West’s annual awards at Limelight Old Trafford.

She collected the Outstanding Contribution to Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Award and was congratulated by Estephanie Dunn, Regional Director of RCN North West.

Sharon said: “I would like to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who has played a role in helping me achieve this award, especially the Matron, Ward Manager, and the Pastoral Team.

“This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion that I have invested in my career and I am grateful for the recognition.”

Scott Malton, Chief Nursing Officer, said: “Sharon’s impressive personal development and hard work has been invaluable for her team and the Trust.

“She has made a huge difference for so many colleagues, including supporting the wellbeing and progression of staff as part of our successful international recruitment programme.”

The RCN North West’s awards celebrate the outstanding contribution of nursing staff either from or in service of those from BAME backgrounds who work in health and social care.

They took place during its annual Black History Month event.