UK: Police name 19-year-old Zim teenager stabbed to death in Leeds; two arrested

They found Emmanuel with serious injuries and he was rushed to hospital, but he died a short time later.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that Emmanuel died as result of being stabbed. His family are being supported by officers.

Detectives have identified other people they would like to speak to in connection with Emmanuel’s death and have launched a search for them.

Police have launched a murder investigation and a 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with Emmanuel’s death. Phillip Bryant, 32, is charged with murder and possession of a bladed weapon. He has since appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court .

In a statement released yesterday, Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Our investigation into this man’s tragic death has identified further people of interest and we have a range of enquiries currently ongoing to locate these people.

“We are also continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident in Francis Street, or anyone with footage that may assist our enquiries to contact our investigation team.”

Police arrest woman in Huddersfield

Police have arrested a woman in Huddersfield as part of an ongoing murder probe following the death of a teenager.

West Yorkshire Police were spotted in Moor Hill Road, Salendine Nook, on Saturday (September 2). And the force has now confirmed a woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender as part of enquiries into the murder of a 19-year-old man in Chapeltown, Leeds.

Emmanuel Nyabako has been named by police as the teenager killed in Francis Street, Chapeltown last month. Phillip Bryant, 32, has been charged with his murder with police actively seeking “further people of interest.”

Confirming what happened regarding enquiries in Huddersfield, a spokesperson for WYP said: “Shortly after noon on Saturday, September 2, officers carried out arrest enquiries at an address in Moor Hill Road, Huddersfield, as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of a 19-year-old man in Chapeltown, Leeds, on August 26. A woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and was later released on bail.”

In a previous update on the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Our investigation into this man’s tragic death has identified further people of interest and we have a range of enquiries currently ongoing to locate these people.

“We are also continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident in Francis Street, or anyone with footage that may assist our enquiries to contact our investigation team.”