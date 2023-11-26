UK: Police say body found in search for missing Zim man

Spread This News

By Sommerset Live

UNITED KINGDOM: Police searching for a man missing from a village on the outskirts of Taunton, in Somerset, since last weekend have reported finding a body.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but it is believed to be the body of Rangarirai, from the village of Norton Fitzwarren.

Rangarirai’s family have since been informed of the discovery which was reported Wednesday afternoon.

Police put out an appeal earlier in week after Rangarira, aged 53, was reported missing.

They said they were “very worried” about him.

Rangarira, who worked in Wellington and who was also known as David, was last seen leaving his accommodation in Norton Fitzwarren at 6.15pm last Sunday.

Following the discovery of his body, an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said in a statement: “We’re sad to confirm that a body has been found near Norton Fitzwarren this afternoon (November 22) in the search for missing 53-year-old Rangarirai.

“While formal identification has not yet taken place, his family are aware and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”