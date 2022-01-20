New Zimbabwe.com

UK: Reading mayor commends Zim-born volunteer

UK: Reading mayor commends Zim-born volunteer

20th January 2022
Spread This News

Reading Refuge Support Group volunteer Tomson Chauke was awarded his British citizenship last week, with the Mayor of Reading in attendance.

Mr Chauke has been a British resident for almost 20 years after leaving Zimbabwe during the difficult political situation of the early 2000s.

Arriving in Reading with a solitary friend, Mr Chauke now has a wide network of people he can call a friend.

Speaking exclusively to the Reading Chronicle, Mr Chauke said: “The political situation in Zimbabwe was rife and things were not good for us musicians.

New Zimbabwe.com