UK: Reading mayor commends Zim-born volunteer

“It made sense for me to do my career somewhere I was given a fair deal.

“Having toured the world, England was the best place to come.

“When I came to England, I found myself without a friend, with nobody to talk to.

“I had a friend who was living in Reading, so I decided to go and be with him.

“I was trying to find somewhere to play music and we discovered Reading Refugee Support Group, which was helping people like me.

“I got affiliated with them and started doing some work for them.

“Eventually I found myself forming a band, Limpopo Groove, and started working with young people with autism.

“I just started to make friends, meet important people and get connected, becoming a part of the community.”

The lead singer of Limpopo Grove felt that citizenship was always the natural progression and passed with flying colours after spending almost two decades learning from those around him.

He continued: “I always wanted citizenship.

“I felt welcomed and wanted to be a part of the community.

“I wanted to count as a member of society, so I just went for it.

“Having been in the community for 20 years there are things that I learnt along the way, and it was easy for me to pass the test.”

One special guest at his ceremony was the Mayor of Reading, Rachel Eden, who Mr Chauke came across while hosting a radio show on Gold Dust FM.

“I made friends with the Mayor through Gold Dust Radio.

“I share local project stories that don’t make it onto bigger radio stations.

“These big stations only cover Hollywood, not always connected to Reading.

“I keep hunting for these community champions with stories to tell.

“I didn’t expect the Mayor to go, there were so many influential people waiting for me outside, it gave me a great feeling of acceptance in the community, and that people are actually happy that I’m part of the community.”

Mayor of Reading, Rachel Eden, said: “”It was a true joy to welcome Tomson Chauke as a British citizen.

“He’s already contributed so much to our town including volunteering with Reading Refugee Support Group, setting up the Sanctuary Strikers football team and of course through his band Limpopo Grove.

“We can be proud that Tomson has chosen to make Reading his home.”